Three arrested after brawl breaks out in New York City casino

(Reuters) - Three people were arrested after a large brawl captured on video that broke out in a New York City casino, police said on Saturday.

As many as two dozen people were involved in the fight late on Friday at Resorts World Casino in Queens, which was packed with hundreds of people out for a night of gaming, said a spokesman for the New York City Police Department said.

An argument between two groups of people escalated into a full-scale brawl, police said, and video posted on YouTube from the melee shows chairs being thrown and people striking one another as they run through the casino’s food court area.

It was unclear what caused the violence, the police spokesman said.

Three people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, he said.

The Resorts World Casino spokesman said the safety of its guests is a top priority and that its security team helped stop the fight.

“We are reviewing all aspects of this unfortunate event and are fully committed to taking steps to ensure similar acts do not take place ever again,” the statement said.

Police said they received 911 calls of shots fired into the air before responding to the incident.