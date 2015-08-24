Bus slams into NYC building, six injured

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Six people were injured on Monday when a bus crashed into a building in the Queens area of New York City, a spokesman for the Fire Department of New York said.

The injured were transported to area hospitals but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, fire officials said.

The 39-year-old bus driver, one of the six hurt, was critically injured, a New York Police Department spokeswoman said.

Aerial footage of the crash showed a red passenger bus with the Resorts World Casino logo emblazoned on it embedded into a large brick building. The front end of the bus plowed through a section of the first two floors of the building. It was not clear if the building was residential or commercial. No one was in the building at the time, police officials said.

Resorts World Casino, based in New York, uses Trans Express Inc., a shuttle bus service, to operate its buses.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by today’s bus accident. We are cooperating fully with the authorities in the investigation,” a spokesman for Resorts World Casino said in a statement.