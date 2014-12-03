FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mayor de Blasio urges federal probe of NYC chokehold case
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 3, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

Mayor de Blasio urges federal probe of NYC chokehold case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday called for a federal investigation into the death of a Staten Island man who died when police put him in a chokehold, and urged New Yorkers to react peacefully to a grand jury’s decision not to return an indictment in the racially charged case.

Anyone who believes in justice “should feel a call to action right now,” the mayor said hours after the panel decided not to indict a white police officer in the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who police were arresting for illegal cigarette sales.

De Blasio, who is white and is married to a black woman, said it was a “very painful day” for the city and referred to his own biracial son Dante.

Dante has been warned by his parents to take “special care in any encounters he has with police officers,” de Blasio said.

The mayor praised Police Commissioner William Bratton for his commitment to bringing the New York City Police Department closer to the community.

“There is momentum for change that will be felt in every neighborhood” of the city, the mayor said.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.