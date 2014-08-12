FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYC official wants police to wear cameras after choke-hold death
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 12, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

NYC official wants police to wear cameras after choke-hold death

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A New York Police Department officer is seen as Mayor Bill de Blasio attends a news conference in the Brownsville neighborhood in the borough of Brooklyn, New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following public outrage at the death of a New York City man who was put in a choke hold while being arrested, the city’s public advocate called on Monday for police officers to be outfitted with body-worn cameras.

Public Advocate Letitia James recommended a pilot plan, costing about $5 million, that would start in the city’s most crime-plagued neighborhoods and would seek to restore public trust in the police department as controversy over aggressive policing tactics continues to mount.

In addition, the cameras could help save the city millions of dollars more when defending bogus lawsuits, James said, pointing to cities from Los Angeles to Washington that have seen success with similar measures.

To start, roughly 15 percent of all patrolling police officers would be required to wear the cameras and record every stop. James, an elected official whose office serves as a watchdog over city agencies, said the program would ultimately spread to all the city’s precincts over time.

“We must continue to work to improve the relationship between the NYPD and our communities, beginning with a system that promotes more transparency and responsibility,” James said in a statement.

Public debate on policing in the city has raged following the July 17 death of Staten Island man Eric Garner, who was placed in a choke hold by officers and died a short time later. Police were attempting to arrest Garner for selling illegal cigarettes outside a beauty parlor.

The New York City medical examiner ruled earlier this month that the death of Garner, a father of six, was a homicide caused by “compression of neck (choke hold).”

Choke holds are prohibited by the New York City Police Department. No police officers have been charged in Garner’s death.

The city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board has said that it is reviewing the 1,022 chokehold allegations made against police from 2009 to 2013.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.