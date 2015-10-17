Father beat New York teen with cord in fatal church attack: police

Bruce Leonard enters the court room to stand in front of Honorable Judge Bill M. Virkler for a manslaughter charge against him in the death of his 19-year-old son Lucas Leonard, in New Hartford, New York October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tina Russell/Observer-Dispatch/Pool

NEW HARTFORD, New York (Reuters) - A man who said he witnessed a teenager being beaten to death inside a church in upstate New York testified at hearing on Friday that he saw the father of the victim hitting him with what he thought was a belt.

A New York State Police investigator later testified that it was an electrical extension cord that Bruce Leonard, 65, used to thrash his son Lucas Leonard, 19, who authorities said died of his injuries.

The elder Leonard and his wife Deborah Leonard, 59, have been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

The attack took place during a counseling session that started late on Sunday inside the Word of Life Church in Chadwicks, New York, about 50 miles (80 km) east of Syracuse, police said.

In addition, four of the couple’s fellow parishioners were charged with assaulting the teenager’s younger brother, Christopher Leonard, 17.

Daniel Irwin, deacon of the church, said during the hearing in New Hartford Town Court that he witnessed the counseling session and saw Bruce Leonard striking Lucas Leonard.

The group is accused of beating the brothers over the course of more than 10 hours after church services in an attempt to get the teenagers to confess to their sins and apologize.

Irwin said he also observed Bruce Leonard and Christopher Leonard giving Lucas Leonard mouth-to-mouth resuscitation at some point during the session.

Tiffany Irwin, pastor of the church and Daniel Irwin’s sister, administered CPR to the teenager, he said.

“Last time I saw him, he was lying on the floor making a sustained monotone moan,” Irwin told the court, referring to Lucas Leonard.

The state police investigator, Jason Nellis, testified that Deborah Leonard told him during initial interviews that Daniel Irwin had, in fact, struck her son during the counseling session.

Deborah Leonard enters the court room to stand in front of Honorable Judge Bill M. Virkler for a manslaughter charge against her in the death of her 19-year-old son Lucas Leonard, in New Hartford, New York October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tina Russell/Observer-Dispatch/Pool

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara said Irwin is considered a cooperating witness and has not been charged or arrested. McNamara said he planned to seek a grand jury indictment of the Leonards as soon as possible.

McNamara declined to comment when asked about media reports that the teen was trying to leave the church group.

Deborah Leonard, who appeared in shackles and orange jumpsuits along with her husband, wept during Friday’s testimony. Bruce Leonard appeared stoic and wrote on a notepad as witnesses spoke to the court.

Family members drove Lucas Leonard to nearby St. Luke’s Hospital on Monday afternoon, after discovering that he was not breathing, police said. Lucas Leonard, whose injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma to the torso and extremities, died shortly after arriving.

New Hartford police and the New York State Police launched a joint investigation after being notified about the suspicious death.

Police deployed tactical teams to the church, and discovered the younger brother, Christopher Leonard, on the second floor of the three-story red brick building, a former public schoolhouse.

Christopher Leonard is being treated at a local hospital for blunt force trauma to the body and extremities, police say.

Sarah Ferguson, 33, the victims’ sister, and fellow church members Linda Morey, 54, David Morey, 26, and Joseph Irwin, 26, were arrested on charges of assault in the second degree.

All of the defendants appeared at Friday’s hearing. Ferguson and Irwin are scheduled to appear in court again next Friday. They were unable to make $50,000 bail each and will remain in custody at the Oneida County Jail.

The Moreys were freed on $50,000 bond each and were ordered to appear in court on Dec. 15.

The Leonards’ next court appearance will depend on whether they are indicted by a grand jury.