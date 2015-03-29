Second body found at site of New York building blast: police

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A second body was found on Sunday at the site of a gas explosion last week that destroyed four New York City apartment buildings, injuring 22 people and leaving at least two people unaccounted for, police said.

New York Police Department Sergeant Brendan Ryan said the body was found at about 3:45 p.m. local time, and that the remains had not yet been identified. Another body was found at the site earlier in the day.