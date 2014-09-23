One killed in partial building collapse in midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man was struck and killed by falling debris from a building that partially collapsed in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, a fire official said.

The man was hit by concrete pieces that fell from the building at 326 West 37th Street and was pronounced dead on the scene, New York City Fire Department spokeswoman Elisheva Zakheim said.

There were no additional reports of injuries in the incident which occurred just after 1 p.m.

It was not immediately clear whether the man, who has not been named, was inside or outside of the structure when the debris rained down, Zakheim said.

No buildings - including the partially crumbled one and its neighbors - have been evacuated, Zakheim said. She did not know whether the affected building at 37th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues was used for residential or commercial purposes.

In January, real estate news website The Real Deal reported that the building site was going to be developed into a 22-story hotel.