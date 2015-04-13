Police investigate suspicious package at New York's Hamilton College

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Police investigated a suspicious package found at Hamilton College on Monday after a bomb threat was called in to the upstate New York school, authorities said.

Hamilton’s security department got an anonymous call shortly before 10 a.m. saying two bombs had been placed in a campus administrative building, New York State Police Major Francis Coots said at a news conference on campus.

The anonymous caller also threatened to shoot people on campus, Coots said.

Bomb technicians were investigating a suspicious package discovered in the administration building by bomb-sniffing dogs, he said.

Several buildings, including dormitories at the school were evacuated, classes were canceled and the college was under lockdown, Coots said.

“We don’t know if it’s an actual device or not,” Coots said. “We’re staying on the safe side.”

The dogs are trained to identify items that could be used as bomb-making ingredients, but the package could be harmless, he said.

A first warning posted on the school’s website shortly after 11 a.m. told students to stay inside, lock doors, draw curtains and stay away from windows.

There are 1,852 students attending the private liberal arts school in Clinton, New York, about 250 miles north of New York City, a spokeswoman said.