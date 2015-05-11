FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY Senate leader Skelos to resign amid corruption charges
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 11, 2015 / 7:24 PM / 2 years ago

NY Senate leader Skelos to resign amid corruption charges

Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

New York State Senator Dean Skelos (L) and his son Adam Skelos arrive at the Jacob Javits Federal Building in New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos on Monday said he would resign his leadership post a week after being charged in a corruption scheme involving his son, and was replaced by a fellow senator from Long Island, two lawmakers said.

Skelos told other Republican senators during a closed-door meeting that he would step down. Sen. John Flanagan was elected to replace him, according to Sens. Kenneth LaValle and Philip Boyle.

Skelos, whose office did not immediately have comment and it remained unclear whether he would resign from the Long Island Senate seat he has held for 30 years.

Federal authorities last week charged Skelos, 67, and his son Adam, 32, with extortion and soliciting bribes, in the latest of a string of criminal cases against state legislators.

Prosecutors said Skelos pressured a real estate developer and an environmental technology company to pay his son more than $200,000 in exchange for his support on infrastructure and legislation.

Skelos, who has maintained his innocence, is the fifth consecutive majority leader of the state Senate to face criminal corruption charges.

The charges against Skelos came as former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver faces a November trial on charges that he received kickbacks for steering business to two law firms. Silver, who has pleaded not guilty, resigned as speaker shortly after the charges were unveiled in January.

Flanagan, a 54-year-old lawyer, was first elected to the Senate in 2002.

Reporting By Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.