Four women killed as limo struck by truck on Long Island

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four women were killed and several were injured on Saturday when the limousine they were riding in was struck broadside by a pickup truck on Long Island’s East End, media reported, citing police and witnesses.

The women, who were not identified, appeared to have been part of a group on a wedding party outing who had just departed from one of the dozens of wineries on eastern Long Island, according to witnesses at the scene and authorities.

Three victims died at the scene and a fourth in hospital, according to the reports. Two women were injured, along with both of the limousine’s drivers.

The accident occurred when the limo attempted a U-turn on route 48 in Cutchogue, a busy stretch of road dotted with wineries, one of which the car had just left.

The driver of the truck, which slammed into the middle of the limousine, would be charged with driving while intoxicated, Southold Police Department chief Martin Flatley told media.

Neither Southold Police nor New York State Police could be reached to confirm the reports.