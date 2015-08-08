FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four dead after small plane crashes in northern New York State: police
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 8, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

Four dead after small plane crashes in northern New York State: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four bodies were found in the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, the New York State Police said on Saturday.

The plane went down half a mile (0.8 km) from Adirondack Airport in Lake Clear, New York, at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, police said in a statement.

State police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating what caused the crash, some 300 miles (480 km) north of New York City.

Police said they were still working to identify the victims.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.