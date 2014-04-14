FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Convict gets life sentence for plot to decapitate U.S. judge, prosecutor
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 14, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Convict gets life sentence for plot to decapitate U.S. judge, prosecutor

Bernard Vaughan

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A convict was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for plotting to have a judge and a prosecutor decapitated and their heads preserved in formaldehyde as souvenirs, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of New York.

District Judge John Keenan handed out the sentence to Joseph Romano, 51, for conspiring to murder District Judge Joseph Bianco and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Gatz.

Romano’s lawyer, Michael Bachrach, said Monday that he plans to appeal Romano’s conviction and sentence, but declined to comment further.

In 2012, Bianco sentenced Romano to 15 years in prison for running a fraudulent coin-selling operation. Gatz helped prosecute Romano.

After Romano was incarcerated for the scheme, he told another inmate at Nassau County Correctional Center that he wanted to hire a hit man to kill Bianco and Gatz, prosecutors said.

Romano later agreed to pay $40,000 to an undercover police officer posing as a hit man to carry out the murders. In a grisly twist, he requested that both their heads and Gatz’ breasts be preserved in formaldehyde, a prosecutor told jurors during Romano’s trial in January.

“Originally sentenced to 15 years for fraud, Joseph Romano will now spend the rest of his natural life behind bars because of his heinous crimes,” U.S. Attorney William Hochul said in the press release.

Bachrach argued that Romano was merely trying to look tough in front of dangerous inmates, and that he had been entrapped.

Keenan, from Manhattan federal court, presided over Romano’s trial in federal court in Brooklyn because Eastern District judges were disqualified from hearing the case.

Dejvid Mirkovic, an associate of Romano’s outside of prison, acted as Romano’s middle-man to arrange the plot. He was sentenced last year to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to murder a government employee.

Reporting by Bernard Vaughan; Editing by Scott Malone and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.