Driver who looped Manhattan in 24 minutes convicted of recklessness

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man who zoomed a sports car around Manhattan in 24 minutes, reaching speeds of about 100 miles per hour (160 kph), was found guilty on Thursday of reckless endangerment and reckless driving, prosecutors said.

Adam Tang, 31, who has a Canadian passport, faces up to a year imprisonment for the daredevil act he videotaped and uploaded to the Internet last year and which quickly became an online hit, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement.

“The city’s roadways are not a racetrack,” Vance said. “Adam Tang showed blatant disregard for our traffic laws, and this dangerous and illegal behavior - which he repeatedly flaunted online - placed lives at risk.”

Tang was not present for the jury verdict read at state Supreme Court in Manhattan, a DA spokeswoman said. She declined to comment on news reports that Tang had fled the country.

An attorney for Tang could not immediately be reached for comment.

The video at the center of Tang’s trial, which appears to have been filmed from the dashboard of a 2006 BMW Z4, was posted on YouTube in August 2013 and has attracted over 800,000 viewers.

To the soundtrack of electronic dance music, the video shows a car weaving in and out of traffic, zipping through tunnels and under bridges.

At times, lights from skyscrapers can be seen glittering in the background as the vehicle shoots down the Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive and up the Henry Hudson Highway, stopping at several red lights.

Tang drove at an average speed of nearly 70 mph (113 kph) and reached speeds of about 100 mph at times on his race around the city, prosecutors said. On FDR East River Drive, the speed limit is 40 mph (64 kph), according to NYCroads.com.

The six-minute video, which was shown in sped-up motion and appears to be shot at night, ends when the car reaches the same spot where it started from.

In addition to YouTube, Tang posted the video, titled “Fastest Lap Around Manhattan,” on Facebook, discussed it on Twitter and sent emails about the footage to public relations agencies and a news outlet, prosecutors said.

Tang was arrested on Sept. 5, 2013, shortly after the clip was published, by New York City police, who identified Tang using his computer’s IP address, prosecutors said.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 8, prosecutors said.