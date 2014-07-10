FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania mom drowns trying to save son in Lake Erie
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 10, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Pennsylvania mom drowns trying to save son in Lake Erie

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A family vacation turned into tragedy when a mother drowned while trying to rescue her son and his friend in the choppy waters of Lake Erie in western New York, police said.

Christen Stefan, 37, swam into the lake in Westfield, New York, on Wednesday to save her 9-year old son, Tyler, and a friend who were riding an inner tube when the wind pushed them into deep waters, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The wind and current carried all three to a cove with a rocky cliff at the shore line, which they attempted to climb, the statement said.

The 8-year-old friend was able to climb to safety but Tyler fell back into the water. Stefan plunged in after him, but disappeared under the waves.

Tyler was pushed some 200 feet (61 meters) farther offshore before a local resident was able to rescue him. He was treated for hypothermia.

Stefan, who lived Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, was pulled from the lake but pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Bill Trott and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.