#U.S.
July 28, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Man found dead trapped between elevator and shaft wall in NYC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man was found dead trapped between the outside of an elevator and the wall of the elevator shaft in a New York City apartment building on Monday morning, police said.

Police found the body between the 18th and 19th floors of the building in the Bronx after responding to a 911 call an hour or so before dawn, according to a police statement.

It was not immediately clear how he came to be there.

The man was described as being in his early 20s but police have not identified him while they contact his relatives.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
