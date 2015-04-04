FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York City teen dies after falling from building to escape police
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 4, 2015 / 11:15 PM / 2 years ago

New York City teen dies after falling from building to escape police

Victoria Cavaliere

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 17-year-old boy died on Saturday from injuries he sustained falling six stories from a New York City building rooftop as he tried to escape police investigating a report of teenagers smoking marijuana, law enforcement said.

Hakeem Kuta, of the Bronx, died Saturday morning after being in critical condition for nearly two days, police said.

Kuta fell from a roof ledge as he and a 14-year-old friend attempted to escape police, who repeatedly told the teens to stop and “relax,” a spokesman for the New York City Police Department said.

In a statement, police said four uniformed officers responded to a complaint on Thursday evening about a group of teenagers smoking marijuana in the lobby of a Bronx apartment building, police said.

When the officers arrived, one youth held out his arms to slow police as several young males ran up a staircase to the roof, police said.

Some of the teens ran to the south side of the building and hopped to the rooftop of another building, getting away. Kuta and the 14-year-old ran north, and became trapped between the edge of the building and a 10-foot wall on the next structure, the statement said.

Kuta climbed over a barrier at the edge of the roof and slipped, and his 14-year-old friend attempted to grab him but was unable to hold on, a police spokesman said.

The two pursuing officers were able to grab the 14-year-old as he started to fall, authorities said.

Officers found Kuta in an alleyway and cradled his head and performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived, police said.

The teen did not have an arrest record, the New York Times reported.

In November, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, seeking to cut down on the number of arrests for possession of small amounts of marijuana, changed police policy to dictate that those found with 25 grams or less of the drug would be issued a summons and not taken into custody.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.