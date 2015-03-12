FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Girl arrested after brawl in New York fast-food restaurant
March 12, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Girl arrested after brawl in New York fast-food restaurant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City girl was arrested on Thursday after allegedly leading an attack on another girl in a brawl at a McDonald’s restaurant that was captured on video and widely viewed on the Internet, police said.

The two-and-a-half minute video, posted on YouTube, shows a group of girls punching another girl as a cheering crowd encircles them in the Brooklyn restaurant. The video shows the victim falling to the floor and then getting kicked and stomped.

The alleged leader of the attack was arrested on Thursday, according to a New York Police Department spokesman. Police did not release her name or age and did not say what charges she might face.

Reporting by Laila Kearney, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst

