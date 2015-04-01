New York teen gets 15 months probation in beating caught on viral video

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A teenage girl was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 months’ probation for her part in a group beating of a young woman at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn that was captured on video and went viral, her lawyer said.

The 15-year-old girl, whose name was withheld because of her age, pleaded guilty to assault after joining in the pummeling as customers looked on at the fast-food restaurant last month, her attorney, Harold Baker, said.

A Brooklyn judge ordered her to observe a curfew of 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 p.m. on weekends, and to not get arrested again.

“She’s seen the error of her ways,” said Baker, who said her case was treated as a juvenile matter.

Six girls were arrested in the vicious after-school attack that was captured in a video posted on YouTube, where it has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

The video shows a group of girls punching another girl as a cheering crowd encircles them, with the victim falling to the ground where she is kicked and stomped.

The suspected ringleader was identified as Aniah Ferguson, 16, who is charged with robbery and assault in the second degree, a New York police spokeswoman said.