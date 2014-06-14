FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York airport worker injured by fire in Delta plane engine
June 14, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

New York airport worker injured by fire in Delta plane engine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fire that broke out in the engine of a Delta Air Lines plane that had just landed at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport left one airport worker injured on Friday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The left engine of the MD-90 aircraft caught fire as passengers were disembarking the flight from Orlando, Florida, the FAA said in a statement.

No one on board the plane was hurt, but a ramp worker was injured and taken to a hospital, the FAA said. The extent and nature of his injuries was not immediately clear.

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which manages the airport, and Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to requests for information.

The airport’s fire fighting service extinguished the fire, the FAA said.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis

