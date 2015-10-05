FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second body recovered after New York building gas explosion
#U.S.
October 5, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Second body recovered after New York building gas explosion

Laila Kearney

2 Min Read

Firefighters respond to an apparent gas explosion and fire in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York emergency crews recovered a second body from the rubble of a Brooklyn apartment building destroyed in a gas explosion and fire over the weekend, city officials said on Monday.

The blast at the three-story building, which has since collapsed, resounded through the usually quiet borough neighborhood on Saturday morning.

In addition to the fatalities, 13 people were injured, one severely, and 49 have been displaced from their homes, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said in a statement.

The city’s Department of Buildings has ordered the evacuation of 12 apartments and six businesses from five buildings near the explosion.

National Grid, the gas provider in the area, said it was working under the direction of police but did not comment further. Gas, electric and water services have been cut to the affected buildings and air samples are being tested for toxic pollutants.

City fire marshals and police are investigating the incident.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that he would also direct the State Department of Public Service to investigate.

Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
