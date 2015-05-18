New York girl, 2, dies, hit by bricks while on bench with grandma

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 2-year-old girl died on Monday a day after she was hit on the head by falling bricks as she sat on a bench with her grandmother outside a Manhattan building, police said.

The landmark-designated building called The Esplanade, which houses a nursing home in an affluent neighborhood on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, was cited for a violation for failing to maintain its facade, said Alexander Schnell, spokesman for New York’s Department of Buildings.

The toddler and her grandmother were struck by debris from the eighth floor of the building at 305 West End Avenue on Sunday, New York Police Sergeant Brendan Ryan said. The bricks were from a window ledge, according to a complaint report filed on the Department of Buildings’ online database.

Immediately following the incident, nurses from The Esplanade began performing CPR on the child who had lost consciousness, police said.

The girl, identified as Greta Greene from Brooklyn, was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center, and was reported in stable condition. But on Monday morning, police announced that she had been pronounced dead.

Her grandmother sustained minor injuries to her wrists and ankles.

Schnell said the incident was being investigated and authorities had asked for a sidewalk shed to be set up to protect pedestrians. It was being put in place on Monday and the facade would have to be remedied before its removal.

In a statement, the Scharf family, which owns and manages The Esplanade, said it was “heartbroken by this tragedy.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Greta Greene’s family. We are fully cooperating with city emergency response agencies and the Department of Buildings to determine the cause of this horrible incident and to safeguard the public,” the statement said.