New York's Grand Central main entry dedicated to Jackie Kennedy
#U.S.
June 30, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

New York's Grand Central main entry dedicated to Jackie Kennedy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Metro North passengers wait for trains at Grand Central Terminal in New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The main entrance to New York City’s landmark Grand Central Terminal was dedicated to former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis on Monday, honoring her efforts to keep the station open.

The newly renovated entrance to the 101-year-old rail station will feature restored vintage glass light fixtures, polished marble floors and walls, and a bronze plaque honoring Onassis’ work to save the station from destruction in the 1970s, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Onassis, along with other city political leaders like then-Mayor Ed Koch, fought the construction of a giant office building on top of the terminal, the MTA said. The lawsuit they filed to protect the station was ultimately decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1978 in favor of preserving the terminal as a landmark.

“(Onassis) is considered by many a renowned savior of Grand Central. This landmark building, universally acclaimed as one of the world’s great public spaces, is still here today because of her leadership,” MTA Metro-North Railroad President Joseph Giulietti said in a statement.

Restoring the lobby cost roughly $465,000, the MTA said.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
