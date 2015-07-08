Settlement allows families to visit graves in New York potter's field

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Families whose loved ones lie in a New York City potter’s field for unclaimed bodies or those unable to afford burials will be able to visit the gravesites for the first time under a settlement announced on Wednesday.

As many as a million people have been buried in anonymous graves on the mile-long Hart Island, a public cemetery dating from the 19th century. Prison labor is used to bury the bodies on the barren land off the borough of the Bronx.

Until now, mourners were only allowed access to a small memorial area on the island, a wooden gazebo with a few benches, and forbidden from visiting the gravesites, many of which contain a number of bodies.

Under the settlement, an existing database will be updated to better identify where loved ones are buried. Family members will be escorted to the gravesites one weekend day a month.

The settlement follows a class-action lawsuit brought against New York City by the New York Civil Liberties Union on behalf of relatives of people buried there.

“This is a momentous step for the families of people buried on Hart Island and we hope it’s an important step in terms of them reaching closure,” said Christopher Dunn, who was the plaintiffs’ lead attorney.

Department of Correction Commissioner Joe Ponte, whose agency administers the island, called the resolution “historic,” saying that both parties wanted to ensure access to the cemetery “in a compassionate and safe manner.”

Melinda Hunt, the founder of an online database that compiled the stories of some 63,500 people buried there, the Hart Island Project’s Traveling Cloud Museum, said the settlement was important in making the cemetery more accessible to people wishing to mourn their dead.

On Wednesday, a woman whose twin brother, Alexander Pena, died in 1993 aged just 29 days and was buried in the island’s plot #54, posted a message on his online burial record.

“I’ve never met you but we shared our mother womb together,” wrote Cassandra Pena. “I didn’t know you was buried here until I saw an article about Hart island. My heart stopped when I search your name and you came up.”