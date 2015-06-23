FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York agrees on early budget, boosts police force
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 23, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

New York agrees on early budget, boosts police force

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference at City Hall in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City’s mayor and City Council have reached agreement on early adoption of a more than $78.5 billion budget that includes hiring nearly 1,300 police officers by the end of next fiscal year in July 2016, city leaders said on Tuesday.

The extra police will be used to create a dedicated counter terrorism force that does not rely on officers pulled from other precincts, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, as well as a new community policing initiative that he will announce in the coming days.

The hiring agreement combines a plan by Police Commissioner Bill Bratton to have 300 police dedicated to counter terrorism and the City Council’s desire for an extra 1,000 officers, the mayor said.

“We’re really talking about the long-term vision for this city, and particularly transcending the problems we’ve had in the past in the relationship between police and community in many of our neighborhoods,” de Blasio said.

The added officers would give the New York Police Department 35,800 officers in all.

De Blasio laid out a $78.3 billion executive budget for the next fiscal year in May, a $600 million increase over his blueprint in early February.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.