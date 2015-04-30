Kayaker charged with murder of fiance missing in New York's Hudson River

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A woman who called police to report her fiance vanished after his kayak capsized on the Hudson River outside New York City last week was charged with his murder, New York State Police said on Thursday.

The arrest of Angelika Graswald, 35, of Poughkeepsie, New York, in the death of Vincent Viafore, to whom she was engaged to be married, came after she gave inconsistent statements to police, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported, quoting a state police briefing.

Graswald called 911 in the early evening of April 19 to report that she and Viafore were kayaking on the Hudson when choppy waters caused Viafore’s kayak to capsize and she never saw him again, according to a police press release.

They were on the Hudson, about 50 miles (80 km) north of New York City, near Bannerman’s Island when the accident happened, she told police according to the release.

“Investigators who had been pursuing leads in this case developed enough information to charge Graswald with intentionally causing the death of Viafore,” police said in the release.

The search for Viafore, also of Poughkeepsie and like Graswald believed to be an experienced kayaker, was continuing on Thursday.

Graswald was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, arraigned in Town of New Windsor Court and held without bail at the Orange County Jail.