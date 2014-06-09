Man killed outside New York bar made famous by TV's 'Mob Wives'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Police searched for two suspects on Monday in the weekend killing of a man outside a New York bar featured on the reality television show “Mob Wives,” officials said.

Abdou Cisse, 46, was killed outside the Drunken Monkey bar in Staten Island early on Sunday morning after being struck in the face and hitting his head on the pavement, New York Police Department spokesman Sergeant Lee Jones said.

The bar has been featured on the VH1 cable TV network’s “Mob Wives” program, which follows a group of women whose husbands or fathers were imprisoned for mafia-related crimes. The bar often hosts one of the show’s stars, Angela “Big Ang” Raiola.

“My heart is broken by the tragic and senseless loss,” Raiola, who also is the author of the book “Bigger is Better: Real Life Wisdom from the No-Drama Mama,” said in a Twitter message on Sunday. “He was not just a customer, but a gentle giant that I loved.”

Local media reported that Cisse, a regular at the bar, was attempting to break up a fight at the time he was hit and killed.

Police are continuing their investigation of the killing and are looking for two suspects, Jones said. He did not provide further details.