NYC officer on mayor's security team shot with pellet gun

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City police officer assigned to the mayor’s security detail was struck by an apparent BB or pellet gun outside the mayor’s residence in Manhattan, police said on Monday.

The female officer, assigned to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s security team, was struck in the back Sunday night and was treated for minor injuries before being released from a local hospital, a police spokesman said in a statement.

Michael Veritsky, a 19-year-old from an affluent Manhattan neighborhood, has been arrested in the incident, police said. He faces charges including assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Another person was taken into custody and questioned, police said but gave no other details.

De Blasio was not at the residence, Gracie Mansion, at the time of the incident.

Authorities said there have been two previous reports of apparent BBs or pellets causing damage to windows in the area, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.