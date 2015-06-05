Lynch re-elected as head of NYC's largest police union

New York City Patrolmen's Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch speaks to the media at Woodhull Hospital about the two New York Police officers who were shot dead in the Brooklyn borough of New York, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Patrick Lynch, the combative head of New York’s largest police union, won a new term at the helm of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association after fending off his first election challenge in more than a decade, the union said on Friday.

Rank-and-file police officers in the largest U.S. city handed Lynch a fifth four-year term as PBA president despite criticism by two rivals who said his confrontational style was out of step with New York’s current political climate.

Lynch, the longest-serving PBA president in modern times, won the election by a landslide in “an incredible show of union solidarity,” the PBA said in a statement.

Lynch was first elected in 1999 and built a reputation as a fierce advocate for his membership, challenging New York mayors over issues such as police benefits and safety.

Union members had a Friday deadline for returning ballots. The votes were tallied and the result announced on the same day.