Police horse in New York takes a solo run through Times Square

(Reuters) - A New York City police horse bucked off his rider and galloped through Times Square during the dinner rush, damaging three cars before being captured, law enforcement said on Wednesday.

The horse, called Gunny, was apparently spooked by a loud noise, police said.

The officer riding Gunny suffered minor injuries when he was thrown from the horse, police said.

Gunny’s escape was confined to several blocks of Times Square, an area crowded with tourists, before he came to a stop at a parking garage, police said. The police department keeps its horses in the garage during their breaks, WABC-TV reported.