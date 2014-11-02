FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man shot after taking New York Police sergeant's gun: police
#U.S.
November 2, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Man shot after taking New York Police sergeant's gun: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 25-year-old man suspected of jumping into an unmarked New York City police car, stealing a sergeant’s gun and exchanging gunfire with officers was taken into custody early on Sunday, police said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is accused of getting into the back seat of a police car stopped at a traffic light in the borough of Brooklyn, police said in a statement.

He struggled with a plainclothes sergeant sitting in the front passenger seat and stole her gun before exiting the car and attempting to flee, police said.

The man was then confronted by uniformed patrol officers and exchanged gunfire with them before being struck in the torso and lower leg, police said.

The suspect was also transported to the hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition, police said. Charges are pending against him.

No police were hurt, but the sergeant and three other police force members were taken to hospital to be treated for ringing in their ears, police said.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Stephen Powell

