New York has enough power for winter 2015-16: NYISO
#Environment
December 3, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

New York has enough power for winter 2015-16: NYISO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A power company worker in a cherry picker connects wires to a power line while working to restore electricity in East Massapequa, New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - New York’s electricity system has the capacity to meet demand for power through the 2015-16 winter season, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The grid operator expects a peak load demand of 24,515 MW during this season, lower by 133 MW than the previous winter, and down by 1,223 MW compared to the record winter peak of 2014.

If extreme weather conditions produce colder temperatures than average, peak demand could increase to about 26,100 MW, NYISO added.

On Tuesday, ISO New England forecast enough power availability to meet the New England’s winter needs.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
