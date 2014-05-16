FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mother sues over N.Y. inmate's death in 'sweltering' cell
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 16, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Mother sues over N.Y. inmate's death in 'sweltering' cell

Curtis Skinner

2 Min Read

Barbed wire fences surround a building on Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The mother of a New York City inmate who died earlier this year after spending hours in what she said was a sweltering prison cell is seeking $25 million in damages, her attorneys said on Friday.

Jerome Murdough, 56, a former Marine who was homeless and suffered from schizophrenia, was found dead in February inside his cell at Rikers Island, the city’s main jail complex. He had been arrested for trespassing.

Derek Sells, the attorney for Jerome’s mother, Alma Murdough, said the inmate’s body was found in a pool of vomit and blood. The room was so hot, Sells said, that three hours after Murdough’s body had been removed, his internal temperature was still 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.5 degrees Celsius).

City officials have not commented on the temperature in the cell.

“This case involves a tragic incident and we will review the lawsuit and respond accordingly,” said a spokeswoman for the New York City Law Department.

The day before Murdough’s death, two work orders were filed citing excessive heat in his cell, said Sells. He added that the inmate was on psychotropic medication and, therefore, more susceptible to overheating.

“The picture I saw of him with his mouth open gives me the impression that he was hollering for help and no one came,” Alma Murdough told reporters at a press conference. “And that really tears me up. I think about it every day.”

Following Murdough’s death, the Rikers Island warden heading the mental health unit was demoted and moved to a different area, and the officer responsible for supervising the area was suspended, the Department of Correction said last month.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.