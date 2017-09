New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a "Raise the Wage" rally in New York May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that escaped prisoner Richard Matt was armed with a shotgun and refused to surrender when he was killed by law enforcement officers, and police are searching nearby for fellow escapee David Sweat.

Cuomo told a news conference in Malone, New York, that several leads are being tracked down about Sweat’s location in the same area near the Canadian border.