FBI investigating corruption at New York prison after escape: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI is investigating possible broader corruption, including potential drug trafficking, at the upstate New York prison from which two inmates escaped earlier this month, CNN said on Monday, citing law enforcement sources.
Two workers at the Clinton Correctional Facility have been charged with aiding in the June 6 escape. One of the two inmates who fled was shot by police and rushed to a hospital on Sunday, while the other was killed on Friday.
