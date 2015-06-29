FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI investigating corruption at New York prison after escape: CNN
#U.S.
June 29, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

FBI investigating corruption at New York prison after escape: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI is investigating possible broader corruption, including potential drug trafficking, at the upstate New York prison from which two inmates escaped earlier this month, CNN said on Monday, citing law enforcement sources.

Two workers at the Clinton Correctional Facility have been charged with aiding in the June 6 escape. One of the two inmates who fled was shot by police and rushed to a hospital on Sunday, while the other was killed on Friday.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler

