New York prison escapee turns 35 on ninth day of manhunt

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin (L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo take part in a news conference at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - One of the two men who escaped from a New York prison last week turned 35 on Sunday as the pair marked their ninth day on the run and fresh details emerged about the help they got from a female prison worker to stage the daring jail break.

David Sweat, the younger of the two convicted killers who broke out of Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, tasted another day of freedom on his birthday as more than the 800 law enforcement officers pushed ahead with a manhunt in the dense woodlands just east of the Adirondack Mountains.

Sweat and Richard Matt, 48, were discovered missing from their adjoining cells in the maximum security prison, about 20 miles (32 km) south of the Canadian border, at 5:30 a.m. on June 6.

Their elaborate escape plan involved cutting through a steel wall and slithering through a steam pipe before emerging from a manhole on the street outside the prison’s walls.

“We don’t know if they are still in the immediate area or if they are in Mexico by now,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference.

Cuomo will announce a formal investigation by the state inspector general into all factors involved in the escape on Monday, The New York Times reported on its web site.

The governor added that while apprehending the men was still the top priority, it was time for a thorough probe into what happened, the newspaper reported.

New York State Police spokesman Beau Duffy acknowledged authorities don’t know where the fugitives are, but “we don’t have any evidence that they’ve left the area.”

Based on the available leads, police expanded their search slightly eastward on Sunday but mostly remain near a highway that leads from Dannemora to Plattsburgh, about 14 miles away, Duffy said.

Richard Matt (L) and David Sweat are pictured in this combination of undated handout photos released by the New York State Police. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

Joyce Mitchell, 51, who worked as an industrial training supervisor at the prison’s tailor shop, was due back in court in Plattsburgh on Monday on charges of promoting prison contraband and criminal facilitation.

Mitchell was accused of providing chisels and hacksaw blades to the men, who were both serving time for murder, authorities said.

She smuggled the tools to them about five weeks before the escape, according to several media outlets, after an initial report in the Albany Times Union, citing unnamed investigators.

Mitchell, who had agreed to drive the getaway car, had planned to meet the men at a power plant near the prison, ABC News reported Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie as saying. But she had second thoughts and never showed up, checking herself into a hospital for a panic attack instead.

She was told she would need a four-wheel drive vehicle to transport them to an undisclosed wooded area, ABC News said, citing Wylie.

Wylie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Times Union, citing an unnamed investigator, said Mitchell had agreed to drive them to a cabin in Vermont.

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, she faces up to eight years in prison.

She was transferred on Saturday to a county jail about 165 miles away from the prison, where she worked to reduce tensions in the facility. Many residents of the surrounding village either work at the prison or have family employed there.