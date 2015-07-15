Recaptured New York inmate moved to solitary confinement

David Sweat, 34, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout/files via Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York inmate recaptured after a daring escape last month has been sent to solitary confinement at a new prison after spending the past week in the facility’s infirmary recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered when he was apprehended.

David Sweat, 35, was taken to the Five Points Correctional Facility infirmary in Romulus, in the state’s Finger Lakes region, last week after being treated at a public hospital immediately after his capture.

He faces disciplinary charges by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for the prison break, the DCCS said in a statement. A hearing officer will decide whether Sweat will remain for an extended period in an isolation cell, where he will spend 23 hours a day, or be subject to other penalties, it said.

Sweat and accomplice Richard Matt escaped on June 6 from Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum security lockup in Dannemora, prompting a massive manhunt. Matt, 49, was shot and killed by a federal agent on June 26 about 27 miles (43 km) away from the prison.

The convicted murderers had lived in Clinton’s so-called honor housing, where they enjoyed special privileges, including the freedom to cook their own meals and wear street clothes.

In making their escape, Matt and Sweat cut holes in their cell walls, climbed down a catwalk, slipped through a steam pipe and emerged from a manhole outside prison walls, authorities said.

Sweat was shot twice in the torso by a state police trooper during his capture on June 28 near the Canadian border.

Already serving life without parole, Sweat may face additional charges by the Clinton Country District Attorney, the SCCS said.

Two Clinton prison workers are charged with helping in the escape. Corrections officer Gene Palmer and prison tailor shop supervisor Joyce Mitchell are accused of smuggling tools to the pair.