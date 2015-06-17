Female prison worker, New York escapees plotted husband's murder: prosecutor

Joyce Mitchell (L) stands with her lawyer Steven Johnston as she appears before Judge Buck Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court, Plattsburgh, New York June 15, 2015. REUTERS/G.N. Miller/NY Post/Pool

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The female prison worker in custody for helping two New York inmates escape had discussed with the convicts a murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said on Wednesday.

Joyce Mitchell, 51, was arrested last week in connection with escape of Richard Matt, 48, and David Sweat, 35, who broke out of Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, about 20 miles south of the Canadian border, nearly two weeks ago.