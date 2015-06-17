FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Female prison worker, New York escapees plotted husband's murder: prosecutor
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 17, 2015 / 4:54 PM / 2 years ago

Female prison worker, New York escapees plotted husband's murder: prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Joyce Mitchell (L) stands with her lawyer Steven Johnston as she appears before Judge Buck Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court, Plattsburgh, New York June 15, 2015. REUTERS/G.N. Miller/NY Post/Pool

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The female prison worker in custody for helping two New York inmates escape had discussed with the convicts a murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said on Wednesday.

Joyce Mitchell, 51, was arrested last week in connection with escape of Richard Matt, 48, and David Sweat, 35, who broke out of Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, about 20 miles south of the Canadian border, nearly two weeks ago.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.