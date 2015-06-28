Escaped NY state inmate Sweat shot and in custody: reports
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Escaped convict David Sweat is pictured in this undated handout photo released by the New York State Police. Sweat is in custody after being shot by police near the Canadian border, according to media reports on Sunday. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout via Reuters
(Reuters) - Escaped New York state prison inmate David Sweat is in custody after being shot by police near the Canadian border, according to media reports on Sunday.
Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech