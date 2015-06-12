New York woman arrested on charges of helping two prisoners escape: police

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin (L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrive at a news conference at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A female employee of an upstate New York prison was arrested on Friday on charges that she helped two inmates escape, New York State Police said.

Joyce Mitchell, an industrial training supervisor at the Clinton Correctional Facility, is believed to have smuggled contraband into the maximum security prison in Dannemora, New York, where convicts Richard Matt and David Sweat were discovered missing last weekend, authorities said.