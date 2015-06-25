FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second prison employee arrested over New York inmate escape: CBS News
June 25, 2015 / 12:54 AM / 2 years ago

Second prison employee arrested over New York inmate escape: CBS News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A second prison employee has been arrested in connection with the escape of two prisoners in New York state earlier this month, CBS News reported on Wednesday.

CBS said corrections officer Gene Palmer was arrested.

Authorities have been searching for convicted killers David Sweat and Richard Matt since their escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility was discovered on June 6.

Joyce Mitchell, 51, a training supervisor in the prison tailor shop, has been charged with aiding their escape.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
