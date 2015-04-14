FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York police seek rapist who hid in bar's bathroom
April 14, 2015

New York police seek rapist who hid in bar's bathroom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City police on Tuesday were hunting for a man who hid inside a women’s bathroom at a bar and raped a woman inside one of its stalls.

The attack on a 23-year-old woman at the Turnmill Bar in Manhattan occurred on Saturday night, police said.

The attacker, who was hiding inside the ladies room, grabbed the victim by the throat and raped her in a bathroom stall, they said.

He fled and the woman was taken to a hospital. The suspect remained at large on Tuesday, police said.

Images of the suspect, a white man about 45 to 55 years old, were caught on surveillance video.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst

