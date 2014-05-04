FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. cruise ship towed to port after getting stuck in Hudson River
May 4, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. cruise ship towed to port after getting stuck in Hudson River

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A cruise ship returning to New York from the Caribbean with 4,500 passengers on board had to be towed into port on Sunday after getting stuck in the Hudson River, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Norwegian Cruise Line ship was moored in the river for about three hours due to problems with its steering and propulsion systems as it moved toward its dock in Manhattan, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

The Coast Guard was able to tug the vessel to port after the tide changed, the spokesman said.

The ship, called the Norwegian Breakaway, docked at about 10 a.m. EST after completing a seven-day tour of the Bahamas and Florida, the cruise line said.

“The ship was slightly delayed because of strong currents in the Hudson River,” the company said in a statement. A spokeswoman said there were 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew on board.

The ship, which is scheduled to leave port for another Caribbean cruise later on Sunday, was being inspected by marine investigators, the Coast Guard said.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Frances Kerry

