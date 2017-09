NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City police officer shot and killed an unarmed man in a dimly lit stairwell of a Brooklyn housing project in what may have been an “accidental discharge” of his weapon, Commissioner Bill Bratton said on Friday.

The 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and killed at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Bratton said at a press conference.

“The deceased is a total innocent as far as we can tell,” Bratton said.