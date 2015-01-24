FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Father fatally shoots three in New York home before killing self
#U.S.
January 24, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Father fatally shoots three in New York home before killing self

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New York man shot and killed his 7-year-old daughter, his girlfriend and her mother inside their home early on Saturday before taking his own life, police said.

Jonathon Walker, 34, also critically wounded his 12-year-old daughter in the shootings in the borough of Queens, close to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Officers arrived at the home around 5:40 a.m. and found four people shot in an incident that “underscores the human toll and horror of domestic violence,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement.

Walker killed his daughter Kayla, 7; the girl’s mother, who was his girlfriend, Shantai Hale, 31; and Hale’s mother, Viola Warren, 62, with shots to the head, police said.

Walker’s daughter Christina, 12, survived and was in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said.

After the rampage Walker fled in a sports utility vehicle, armed with a .45-caliber handgun, and parked on a quiet stretch of road in Queens where he committed suicide, police said.

Local media reported that Walker worked as a security guard and had once played professional basketball in Portugal.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Leslie Adler

