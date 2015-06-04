FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three people shot dead in vehicle on New York's Long Island
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 4, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Three people shot dead in vehicle on New York's Long Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two women and a man were fatally shot while sitting in a parked sport utility vehicle on New York’s Long Island, police said on Thursday.

A fourth person, a woman, was wounded in the shooting late on Wednesday in the hamlet of Wyandanch, a spokeswoman with the Suffolk County Police said. The woman is expected to survive.

A gunman approached the vehicle, opened fire and fled, police said. Police did not say what may have motivated the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Police did not identify the victims.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.