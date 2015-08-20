FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three killed, four wounded in western New York shooting
#U.S.
August 20, 2015

Three killed, four wounded in western New York shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in western New York state, police said on Thursday.

The incident came on Wednesday night after the end of a basketball game in Rochester. A huge crowd gathered on surrounding streets as police cordoned off the area and began interviewing witnesses, local broadcaster WHEC reported.

The shots were fired near a local branch of the Boys and Girls Club in Rochester, a city of about 210,000 people on the southern shore of Lake Ontario.

“This was an outrageous act,” Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli said at a news conference near the scene of the shooting.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Alison Williams

