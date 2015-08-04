FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Large sinkhole collapses New York intersection
#U.S.
August 4, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Large sinkhole collapses New York intersection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A sinkhole swallowed up a New York City intersection early on Tuesday, collapsing two lanes of roadway during morning rush hour, fire officials said.

No injures or damage to private property were reported as a result of the sinkhole, which was reported to officials at about 8 a.m. EDT in the borough of Brooklyn, said a spokeswoman with the New York City Fire Department.

The spokeswoman did not say whether gas or water service to the area was disrupted.

The exact size and depth of the crater were not immediately available.

Aerial footage of the scene showed construction workers attempting to block off the area, which spans part of a lane and a crosswalk.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
