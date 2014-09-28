FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One teenager dead, three injured in New York stabbings
September 28, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

One teenager dead, three injured in New York stabbings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 14-year-old boy died from a wound to the chest and three other teenagers were injured early on Sunday in stabbings in New York City’s Bronx borough, police said.

Two 18-year-old men also were stabbed in the chest and a 17-year-old boy in the shoulder, police said. They were in stable condition at a local hospital on Sunday morning.

Identities of the victims were not released. No arrests have been made and the investigation was continuing, police said.

The attacks occurred at an apartment complex and WCBS 880 Radio in New York reported that a party was going on there at the time.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
