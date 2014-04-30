NY high schooler accepted by all eight Ivy colleges chooses Yale

Kwasi Enin, a high school senior, smiles after announcing he will attend Yale University during a press conference at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, New York April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Long Island high school student who pulled off the enviable feat of being accepted by all eight Ivy League colleges will be taking his academic talents to Yale University, he announced on Wednesday.

Kwasi Enin, 17, told a news conference at William Floyd High School in Mastic, New York, that visiting Yale’s New Haven, Connecticut campus and an undisclosed financial aid package helped him choose it over its seven rivals: Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, and the University of Pennsylvania. The eight Northeastern schools are considered among the most desirable in the United States.

“I met geniuses from all across the world, and everyone from there was so friendly and inviting,” the high school senior said. “I believe that their deep appreciation and love for music, like I have, was very critical in my decision to go there.”

Yale was long considered his favorite. Last week, Enin tweeted, “Yo! Yale! Yeaaaaaaah! #Yale2018 #tooepic.”

Enin, from the Long Island town of Shirley, is the son of two nurses. He said that after graduating from Yale he wants to, “enter medical school, graduate and become a successful doctor.”

He said he called the news conference at his school’s gymnasium to prevent the kind of media frenzy that was touched off earlier this month by his acceptance into all of the most prestigious schools in the United States. The teen underwent a barrage of interviews and an appearance on CBS television’s “Late Night with David Letterman.” Enin said he needed to keep his schedule clear so he could focus on upcoming advanced placement tests.

Enin is in rarefied company, given this year’s Ivy League average admission rate of 8.925 percent, according to the Washington Post. Of 253,472 applicants to the Class of 2018 for all eight Ivy League schools, only 22,624 were accepted.

“I‘m mostly excited to meet all the new friends I’ll find in college, the new experiences I’ll have, and the new beginnings,” Enin said.