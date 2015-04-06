FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York commuters rescued from subway train when tracks smoke
April 6, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

New York commuters rescued from subway train when tracks smoke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hundreds of New York City commuters were rescued on Monday morning when a subway train stalled for more than an hour in a tunnel due to smoke rising from the tracks, transit officials said.

The number 7 train, running from Manhattan to Queens at about 8:30 a.m. local time, made an emergency stop after a piece of track equipment touched an electrified rail and began to smolder, a spokeswoman with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

A rescue train transported the 540 passengers at about 10 a.m. back to Grand Central Station. No injuries were reported.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Lisa Lambert

