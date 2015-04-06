New York commuters rescued from subway train when tracks smoke

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hundreds of New York City commuters were rescued on Monday morning when a subway train stalled for more than an hour in a tunnel due to smoke rising from the tracks, transit officials said.

The number 7 train, running from Manhattan to Queens at about 8:30 a.m. local time, made an emergency stop after a piece of track equipment touched an electrified rail and began to smolder, a spokeswoman with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

A rescue train transported the 540 passengers at about 10 a.m. back to Grand Central Station. No injuries were reported.